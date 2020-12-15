PM prays for Maulana Tariq Jameel’s swift recovery from Covid-19

Prime Minister Imran Khan has prayed for swift and full recovery of prominent religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel after the latter tested positive for Covid-19. In a tweet on Monday, the Prime Minister said: “Praying for Maulana Tariq Jameel’s speedy and full recovery from the Covid-19.” Maulana Tariq Jameel is currently hospitalised after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. He broke the news on social media on Sunday, asking the people to remember him in their prayers. He shared that he had been feeling unwell for the last few days.













