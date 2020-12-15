10,560 amateur drivers fined during ongoing year

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined 10,560 amateur drivers during the ongoing year for driving cars and motorbikes without licenses, a police spokesman said. He said that as per direction of the IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ITP is also endeavoring to maintain exemplary traffic system in the city and check those involved in negligence on roads. He said that 10,560 were fined for driving without driving licenses during the ongoing year and the sole purpose was to maintain traffic discipline in the city. He said that fine tickets are issued not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to make citizens more law abiding to ensure safety to their own lives on roads.













