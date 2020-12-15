SC seeks probe report from NAB in fake bank accounts case

The Supreme Court (SC) has sought a probe report from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding an accused in the fake accounts case while hearing his bail petition on Monday.

The top court, while hearing the bail plea of accused Muhammad Umair in the fake accounts case, asked the anti-corruption watchdog to provide relevant probe report.

Muhammad Umair’s counsel argued that NAB should provide details of the money used by him which he gained through the fake account.

Justice Mushir Alam remarked that the petitioner’s side should not defend the act to assist theft by trying to deceive the court.

Justice Yahya Afridi said main accused have managed to get bail while other accused are still behind bars. He added that NAB had not challenged the bail of Faryal Talpur.

To this, NAB prosecutor said that regulations are different for women and expressed suspicions that some accused are hiding at an undisclosed location in Kacha areas.

The NAB’s lawyer continued that some suspects have been sent to foreign countries and the accused Umair was also arrested from Dubai. Muhammad Umair is a Naib Qasid and he should tell the court about the real owner of the money worth millions. He added that a transaction of Rs580 million was made in his bank account.

The defence counsel argued that Muhammad Umair has not signed any cheque.

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood remarked that all fake accounts were being operated by Arif Khan, according to the anti-graft watchdog. Justice Afridi also asked the NAB to tell about the people on whose names 28 out of the total 29 fake bank accounts are registered with.

The prosecutor responded that the other accused have not accepted the ownership of their accounts. The institution traced 32 cases from two fake accounts so far and the investigation is still underway for scrutinising 27 more accounts, whereas, 10 references have been filed following the probe, said the prosecutor.

Later, the top court adjourned the hearing for two weeks.