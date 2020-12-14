Dossier reminder

The United Nation secretary general office has been sitting on a dossier on India’s terror campaigns against Pakistan handed over to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on November 20. The dossier contains irrefutable evidence regarding New Delhi’s illegal and aggressive activities through sponsoring terrorist outfits based in Afghanistan and inside Pakistan. Not a secret to reveal, the whole world has watched in silence the trail of death and destruction starting from 2001 in Pakistan, which has claimed the lives of more than 80,000 civilians and thousands of troopers besides damaging property worth $125 billion. When the Pakistan’s ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram, presented the dossier to him, the UN secretary-general said he would study the documents and take appropriate action. Since then, there has been no word from the UN office on the Indian’s involvement in terror activities in Pakistan. In case the UN remains ineffective, Pakistan, ambassador Akram has clarified, reserved the right to act in self-defense. Pakistan acted responsibly seeking the attention of UN bodies, including the Security Council, to India’s sponsorship of terrorism as an armed clash between two nuclear states can be catastrophic for the region as well as the world. Pakistan has a stated position on its nuclear programme that it is basically for deterrence.

The UN should play its role in forcing India to halt its terror and subversive campaign against Pakistan. In its war on terrorism, Pakistan has fought and eradicated foreign-funded terrorist outfits in recent years but cross-border there has been no letup in terrorist attacks from the militants. The dossier has proof of Indian hands in cross-border attacks. India has long been sponsoring terrorist organisations such as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Jamaatul Ahrar and several Baloch insurgents are now stationed in ungoverned regions of Afghanistan. Their main targets include China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and innocent civilians. The CPEC, a phased $70 billion project, which connects Gwadar to Kashgar China’s Xinjiang province is a game-changer project for the nation to transform Pakistan into a hub of economic growth in South Asia. Though many countries in the region have joined the Chinese initiative under One Belt One Road, India has refused to be part of the development era. Pakistan recently discussed the Indian-sponsored outfits operating from the Afghan soul with Afghanistan CEO Abadullah Abdullah and both sides have agreed to fight against Daesh-Pakistan, which is an offshoot of India’s spy agency RAW. But this war on Indian-sponsored terrorism needs the world’s cooperation. *