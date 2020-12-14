CTD arrest three ‘militants’ in Lahore

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested three terrorists who were planning to attack Islamabad Stock Exchange, local media reported on Monday.

As per details, the police conducted a raid at a hideout in Lahore and nabbed three militants involved in the Rawalpindi bomb blast.

A statement issued by the CTD said the militants admitted to carrying out four terrorist attacks in Pakistan and planned to bomb the Islamabad Stock Exchange. It said militant organizations operating from Afghanistan had provided financial support.

The CTD-Lahore said it seized explosives during the operation.