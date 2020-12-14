Winning in New Zealand not easy for Pakistan, says Inzamam

LAHORE: Former Pakistan chief selector Inzamamul Haq has said that Pakistan players will face difficulties in adjusting to New Zealand conditions which are not that easy. Talking to media, the former Test captain said: “Green shirts will have to work hard to adapt to the wicket conditions”. The 50-year-old added that winning in New Zealand is ‘not so easy’ for Pakistan. While Inzamam appreciated the addition of new players in the cricket squad, he said experience is what will eventually lead the team to victory. “In New Zealand experience comes in handy. It will be difficult to win if we play young players,” he said. The former batsman was disappointed with players violating the COVID-19 protocols and said that should have been avoided. However, he sympathized with players saying it was difficult for them to stay in quarantine. Inzamam also hinted at Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) decision of not investing in a chartered flight being a possible reason for positive Covid-19 tests in the squad. “Travelling on a commercial flight could also be a reason why multiple players came out corona positive,” he said. While commenting on cricketer Sami Aslam moving to the US, Inzaman said he should not have taken this extreme step and had relied on the system. “Sami Aslam is a good cricketer. The system should support the players,” he maintained.













