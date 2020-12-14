Mahira tests positive for coronavirus

Actor Mahira Khan revealed on Sunday she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. “I have tested positive for COVID-19,” she said in an Instagram post. “I’m isolating and have informed all those who were in close contact with me over the last few days.”

Khan expressed the optimism that though it’s been rough, everything will be OK soon. “Please please wear a mask and follow all other sops – for your sake and others.”

“Prayers and movie recommendations are more than welcome.”

She is the second actor diagnosed with the highly contagious disease in less than ten days. On Dec 9, Actor Neelam Muneer announced to have tested positive for Covid-19. “I have tested positive for Covid-19, however, my family members are all safe and healthy, Alhamdulillah,” she said in a post on Instagram.

“I request all my well-wishers to please pray for my speedy recovery and I also request all of you to please observe all the SOPs. Protect your loved ones by wearing masks in public places, avoid large gatherings, boost your immune system, and above all, trust in Allah,” she wrote, closing her message.