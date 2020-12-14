Sajal posts thought-provoking message for fans

Leading Pakistani star Sajal Ali received massive applause as she posted a thought-provoking message for her fans, saying “Those mistakes you’ve made along the way are lessons, no failures.”

Taking to Instagram, the Alif actress posted her dazzling snap with a sweet caption.

Sajal wrote, “It’s ok! To begin your story today.”

“Those mistakes you’ve made along the way are lessons, no failures. There is no expiration date to reinventing yourself.”

Sajal looked ethereal in the latest picture and the photo has won the hearts of her fans on social media.

Recently, Sajal Ali was awarded for her contribution to film and television by the Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards (DIAFA) in Dubai.