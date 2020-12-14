Engin Altan meets Usman Buzdar

Dirilis: Ertugrul star Engin Altan Duzyatan met with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at the Chief Minister’s House Punjab, it was reported on Saturday.

During the meeting, the chief minister lauded the acting skills of Dirilis: Ertugrul star Engin Altan Duzyatan.

Punjab chief minister also presented Chief Minister House Shield and traditional gifts to the respected guest, according to a statement released by Punjab govt.

Punjab chief minister also presented Chief Minister House Shield and traditional gifts to the respected guest, according to a statement released by Punjab govt

Engin Altan also visited the Badshahi Mosque and the Shrine of Allama Iqbal yesterday. Engin Altan Duzyatan had arrived in Pakistan early on Thursday for a short visit, where he received a warm welcome from his fans.

Engin Altan Saturday departed for Turkey after his short visit came to an end.

Before leaving Pakistan, Engin shared a letter from his Pakistani fan with a caption that read, “Thank you Pakistan, see you Next time…”.