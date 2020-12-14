Rihanna ‘brushed off A$AP Rocky’s advances repeatedly over the years’

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna’s fans were delighted to know that they have finally started seeing each other. An insider revealed to Us Weekly, A$AP Rocky has been “into Rihanna for years. The source said that the rapper was “was always the instigator” and that Rihanna “would brush off his advances and kept him in the friend zone.” Earlier, a source told PEOPLE that “they’ve always seemed to have a great time together. They have a lot in common.” “She feels very comfortable around him since they’ve known each other for such a long time and also feels a connection to him because his dad is from Barbados,” the source said, referring to the fact that Rihanna also calls Barbados home.













