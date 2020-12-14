Mariah Carey responds to ‘Gogglebox’ stars’ comments on her Christmas special

In another 2020 twist few saw coming, Mariah Carey has responded to Gogglebox’s showing of her Christmas special.

On Friday’s episode, the Channel 4 programme’s stars were shown Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special following its release on Apple TV+ last week. Among those watching were Abbie and Georgia from Durham, who were full of compliments for the singer.

“2020 has been saved by Mariah Carey,” Abbie remarked, prompting Georgia to respond: “And that’s all it took.”

The official Gogglebox account shared the clip to Twitter, only for it to be retweeted by the US icon herself.

Posting three crying laughter emojis, Carey wrote: “Love this!!”

The festive special saw the We Belong Together hitmaker perform a number of Christmas tunes, including her own All I Want For Christmas Is You.

It was enough to bring Gogglebox’s Jenny to tears as she described it as her “most favourite song”.

Meanwhile, sisters Ellie and Izzi in Leeds agreed the production was somewhat “self-indulgent”.

It comes as another classic UK entertainment show caught the attention of a megastar recently.

Janet Jackson gave the stamp of approval to Strictly Come Dancing stars Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse’s dance routine to Rapper’s Delight a few weeks ago, as it appeared to be inspired by several aspects of her Alright music video.

The pair donned pinstripe suits and used a newspaper as a prop while kicking the routine off on a bench, just like Jackson does in the video.