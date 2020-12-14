Sia claims ‘pathological liar’ Shia LaBeouf ‘conned’ her into adulterous relationship

Sia has called Shia LaBeouf a “pathological liar” and claimed that he “conned” her into dating him, while sharing praise for FKA twigs, who recently accused the actor of “relentless abuse”.

The Australian singer tweeted: “I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single. I believe he’s very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away.”

In a second post, she shared FKA twigs’ account and added: “Also I love you @FKAtwigs. This is very courageous and I’m very proud of you.”

The Independent has contacted LaBeouf’s representatives for comment.

LeBeouf appeared in Sia’s music video for “Elastic Heart” in 2015. He was reportedly dating actor Mia Goth at the time, who he later married in 2016. The pair divorced in 2018.

Singer FKA twigs, born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, has filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf, accusing the actor of “relentless abuse”, including sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress.

The New York Times broke the story on Friday (11 December). The lawsuit states that LaBeouf also “knowingly gave Ms Barnett a sexually transmitted disease”.

In an email sent on Thursday (10 December), LaBeouf responded to the issues raised by Barnett.

“I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behaviour made them feel,” he wrote to The New York Times. “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalisations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”