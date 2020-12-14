Cold storages to be set up at airports, ports: Razak

Abdul-Razak-DawoodAdviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood held a consultative meeting with growers, farmers and exporters of mangoes in Islamabad on Sunday. In a Twitter post, he tweeted that the consultative session was fruitful. “We discussed problems facing the exports of mango and discussed the way forward. We agreed to explore establishing cold storage areas on airports and shipping ports,” he said. The adviser said they also agreed to establish a Mango Development Council under the forthcoming Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF).













