CDA promoting illegal commercial activities: traders

CDA-copyThe United Group of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Sunday said the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is promoting illegal commercial activities in the federal capital which is hitting the business community.

“CDA is discouraging commercial activities in residential areas which is a very laudable step but on the other hand illegal commercial activities are being promoted in commercial centres,” said Shahid Zaman Shinwari, central leader of the United Group. He said that many people have closed their businesses like workshops, schools, salons, and boutiques etc. as commercial outlets cannot be established in residential areas, and commercial activity should be limited to marketplaces. However, those who have closed their businesses in the residential areas could not find a place for office in commercial plazas which have been occupied illegally by shops.

Shinwari said that according to the CDA rules and regulations shops can be in the basement and on the ground floor but majority of the commercial plazas have shops on first and second floors depriving those of their rights who want to set up offices there. He said that CDA should ensure implementation of its bylaws without fear or favour to streamline things and allow business to flourish to play their role in the national development.

The CDA can consider amending its building bylaws in consultation with public representatives, developers, builders and other stakeholders which can give a boost to the construction activities as existing bylaws were not conducive for the construction industry which can revive the limping economy.