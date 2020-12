Virgin Galactic’s passenger aircraft SpaceShipTwo was forced to abort a test flight on Saturday after a technical malfunction, with the two pilots returning to Earth safely, the company said.

Richard Branson’s space tourism company, which is preparing for commercial flights next year, was testing its customer cabin, horizontal stabilizers and flight controls.

“The ignition sequence for the rocket motor did not complete. Vehicle and crew are in great shape,” Virgin Galactic said on Twitter.