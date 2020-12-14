Crackdown continues against criminals across Punjab

On the direction of Inspector General of Punjab Police, Inam Ghani, crackdown on anti-social elements has been intensified across the province, especially crackdown on notorious criminals, illegal arms holders and drug dealers. In this regard, Gujarat Police under the leadership of District Police Officer Omar Salamat took emergency measures for the arrest of anti-social elements during the last month which resulted in a significant reduction in the crime rate in the district and overall law and order situation. In this regard, DPO Gujrat has formed special teams headed by experienced officers across the district under assignment of various tasks. Police teams using hard work and modern technology last month arrested 17 criminals of 6 dangerous gangs involved in 23 incidents of robbery and dacoity in the district, from whose possession a total of stolen property worth Rs. 73 lakh 6 thousand was recovered and returned to original owners. Gujarat police also wreaked cracked down on proclaimed offenders last month, arresting a total of 155 POs during the operation, out of which 36 A category proclaimed offenders and 119 B category proclaimed offenders were arrested by the police in various cases. Police conducted targeted operations against drug dealers in different parts of the district. 45 kg of chars 01 kg of heroin and 491 bottles of different brands of liquor were recovered from the possession of 94 drug dealers and the accused were handed over to judicial custody.













