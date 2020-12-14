PM enjoys with pet dogs as PDM holds rally

Unperturbed by Sunday’s much-hyped power show of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan spent quality time with his pet dogs.

The Prime Minister shared pictures on his official Facebook and Instagram accounts in which he was seen feeding his pet dogs named Sheru and Tiger at his Islamabad’s residence in Bani Gala, as he did not seem bothered at all by the overall heated political unrest in the country.

In the viral pictures that instantly made rounds on social media, the Prime Minister could be spotted merrily feeding his pets under the bright morning sun. He shared five pictures to show that he is relaxing at home with his pets.

It may be noted that the 11-party alliance of the opposition party under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) held a public rally in Lahore.