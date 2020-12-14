PDM trying to create unrest in country: Bangash

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash has said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of opposition parties, is trying to create unrest in the country.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Kamran Bangash hoped that the people would reject PDM’s power show in Lahore in this critical time of Covid-19. The special assistant said that hired spokesmen of PDM want to save their leaders from accountability on their looted money.

Separately, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood urged the opposition to avoid maligning the national institutions for protecting their personal interests.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has made it clear that the government will not make any compromise on the matter of accountability of the corrupts.

Replying to a question, Shafqat Mahmood said cases would be registered against violators of law as people should avoid to attend such gatherings for their own lives in the face of the crucial period of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.