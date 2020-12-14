Canadian HC felicitates Pakistani doctor for introducing instant Covid-19 test via smartphone

High Commissioner for Pakistan to Canada, Raza Bashir Tarar has congratulated Dr Naqeeb Khalid who led the development of a smartphone-based diagnostic test for Covid-19.

According to a press statement issued on Sunday, Toronto-based Pakistani Doctor Naqeeb Khalid has introduced an instant Covid-19 diagnostic test using a smartphone.

The high commissioner in a video conversation with Dr Naqeeb Khalid said the idea of a Covid test being displayed and communicated by the smartphone is laudable. He hoped such a quick, hassle-free, accessible and affordable invention would be of immense help to humanity in overcoming the current pandemic and fighting viruses causing tropical diseases such as dengue.

Raza Bashir Tarar hoped that clinical trials of the innovation would prove its efficacy for the Covid-19 test and pave the way for necessary approvals before put to use at the mass level.

Dr Naqeeb Khalid who graduated from King Edward Medical University in 1983 before acquiring experience in invention of medical devices and systems, told the high commissioner that his innovation is based on a digital platform that displays the result instantly on any smartphone and can also communicate or store the results along with time and GPS information.

He said, “Instant, accurate and low-cost testing that does not rely on laboratory testing is essential in containing the pandemic and together with vaccines, we can control the Covid-19 outbreak and return our lives and economies to normal.”