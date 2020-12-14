Gorano Dam affectees to get Rs3m compensation in 30 years: Minister

Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh on Sunday said that Rs100,000 each will be disbursed among the affectees of Gorano Dam in Tharparkar every year for the next 30 years.

He said that the compensation amount would be paid from the profits earned by the government through the Thar Power project to 505 affectees of the dam. “The disbursement of the funds among the affectees will be made as per the announcement of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari,” he said adding that serving the masses was among the top-most priority of their party leadership.

Imtiaz Shaikh further said that the disbursement of funds among the affectees of the Gorano Dam will begin from Islamkot next month. It is pertinent to mention here that the provincial government has inaugurated several reservoirs projects in Tharparkar and other parts of the province.