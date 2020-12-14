Time for virtual gatherings

Politics is changing its colors in this age of the corona pandemic. Digitalization is the opportunity that political parties of the country have seized grappling the challenge of this virus. The PDM jalsa in Lahore on Sunday needs to be seen in this perspective instead of running judgments about how many participants gathered at Minar-e-Pakistan. The best way was for the city administration to facilitate the participants in return for them to observe corona SOPs. Be they supporters of party X or Y, these are people of Pakistan before and after all. The first priority must have been their protection from the disease as one virus carrier can infect many others around him. On the other hand, it was not enough for the organizers like Maryam Nawaz Sharif to issue repeated requests to the masses to wear masks. It was her responsibility to arrange masks, hand sanitizers and placement of chairs at the proscribed distance in the ground. Due to low attendance, the organizers had to put considerable energies into interacting with the masses on digital platforms. Footages were relayed on the stage to stake claims about different political developments. Had it not been wise of the organizers to plan these things on a bigger scale? If multimedia can be arranged to deliver the speech of Nawaz Sharif, why could not be arranged for other speakers so that their supporters would not have turned up on the ground in person to show their physical presence?

Political parties of the country have learned a lot to make their gatherings a success and make them media events. The ruling PTI introduced innovations by engaging DJs and digital stuff during their steamy speeches. The party ensured considerable presence on social media to motivate its workers. Other political parties followed suit and now they are giving it a tough time in this field. There is a need to engage more social media to hold virtual public gatherings for the sake of health and safety of the people of Pakistan. Though they can never substitute traditional jalsas, virtual gatherings should be promoted. Both the executive and political parties should sit together to find solutions towards this end as the people will suffer if we fail to adapt to the changing requirements of changing times. *