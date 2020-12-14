The Prime Minister's words from a speech indicate that the ruling party has noticed perhaps its largest failing since coming into a power; the inability to keep the local government system going. The PTI government has often addressed the Issue and pointed towards reforms, the pandemic and other reasons for not renewing grassroots governance in provinces such as KP, where it is in power. However, whatever the reason the ultimate result is the same- power has not trickled down the way it should in order for our Administrative Services to be fully functional for the public. The party has often stressed the importance of letting democracy take its course down to the last tehsil, which is why it is surprising that two years at the helm has not already led to the revolutionized system of local government that PM referred to recently nevertheless, there is still time: time enough to follow through on the orders of the judiciary in KP and beyond and conduct the LG exercise as soon as possible. Issues that escaped the Federal and provincial government notice are normally the purview of the local setup. However, in Pakistan, the inability of the successive governments to make the local government exercise fruitful has led to the toothless practice that does little to alleviate the problems of the public at the district level. Areas such as waste management, infrastructural upkeep and overall community development are all facets we have seen our country struggle in, with the potential solution all but ignored. It is hoped that the current PTI government will strike a different path and actually get around to establishing a local model that does not need to be overhauled every term. Local government needs to be taken more seriously than it currently is, and now the PM has turned his attention towards this issue one can hope that there is quick resolution.

Local government system implies governing of men at grassroots level or understanding people in communities that have good ideas of structure and functions of government personnel serving at Central, provincial, divisional, district, tehsils level and the structure and functions of local government institutions which vary from country to country, and local culture and needs of the people. Compliance of authority and rules and regulations is important and is ensured through formal as well as informal control. Authority, Responsibility, Transparency and Accountability are essential elements at local level governance as well as at higher tiers of the hierarchy of the system of public administration. All departments of the government are represented at the grassroots level making the need for the effective public relationing imperative for public interest, peace and security as well as good performance and delivery system. Naturally, it all requires knowledge of services provided, systems of control and coordination, delegation of authority and unity and discipline within communities being served by the local government system.

Local government systems will not be new for us. Good or bad, we have had the experience and sharing of working with communities. We have been working with a variety of systems involving interaction in union councils for the sake of working together for serving the people and resolving their issues and solving problems.

Local government has been there before the partition of the subcontinent. These institutions have been functional since the establishment of Pakistan and our sovereignty and independence. How come some people are so forgetful or ignorant? It is a different thing that to be fully effective and performing we need some reforms to enable the machinery of the government at all level, including the grassroots level, or local governance. We have to look at the total systems of the government including the police or control systems.

The police system seems to be set to make some very needed structural changes. One of the changes, according to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab is that citizens should not be called in police offices or stations without summons.

Moreover, funds have been set aside to set up a software for Digital monitoring of people who were called in the police stations and offices, which has been planned to be launched in January 2021.

There will be a formal system for the summons investigating work and to register the orders to appear at a police station and offices in register 5/A. At all RPOs, DPOs, SPs, circle officers and SHOs offices, the attendance will be recorded on the dashboard system. This dashboard system will also be responsible for recording the number of attendees, absentees, medical leave overseas leave and personnel on security duty.

Police reforms should be viewed as an effort to strengthen state Institutions and to promote National narrative in Public Interest, particularly to forge National Unity.

Indian media and government are playing Mischief to malign Pakistan's security institutions instigating them giving false impression of Pakistan's opposition political parties stated to be working against the army. India is no friend of PTI government either. This is something that every Pakistani should keep in mind. Any clash between the Imran Khan's Government and the opposition political parties can never be in the interest of Pakistan. Indian state terrorism is targeting Pakistan and its interest, it should be clearly understandable. And this has been happening for the last over 70 years. The international community is aware of this scenario. The same awareness should be visible at local government level as well.

The government business is expected to be free of corruption. It has to be transparent. It has to promote accountability, responsiveness and good governance.