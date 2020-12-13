25 injured in explosion near Rawalpindi’s Ganj Mandi police station

ISLAMABAD: A blast hit a market area in Rawalpindi district of Pakistan’s east Punjab province on Sunday, leaving at least 15 people injured, police sources said.

The incident happened when an improvised explosive device went off inside the market located near the Ganj Mandi area of Rawalpindi, police sources told Xinhua.

According to preliminary investigations, the bomb was planted in a vegetable cart by some unknown miscreants who fled the scene afterwards.

Rescue teams, police and security forces have reached the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital where several persons are in critical condition.

No group has claimed the attack yet.