Coca-Cola donates 37 ventilators amid second wave surge in Covid-19 cases

LAHORE: Vice President and General Manager Coca-Cola Company for Pakistan and Afghan region Fahad Ashraf on Saturday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and donated 37 ventilators for coronavirus patients.

Head of External Affairs of Coca Cola Company for Pakistan and Afghan region Dr. Faisal Hashimi, Provincial Minister Nauman Langrial, Principal Secretary to CM were also present on the occasion.

Usman Buzdar thanked the Coca Cola Company and lauded their spirit for standing beside coronavirus patients in their difficult times.

He said that this is time to support corona affectees besides serving the ailing humanity as it is the only way to clear the debt of the soil. He also appreciated the corporate social responsibility of Coca Cola and other organizations. He said that we all have to play our positive and active role to stop the spread of coronavirus. These ventilators will be utilized for the treatment of corona patients in different hospitals, he added.

