One civilian killed in Kabul rocket attack

A series of rockets struck the Afghan capital on Saturday, killing one person and wounding two, the interior ministry said, the second such attack to rock Kabul in less than a month. “This morning, 10 rockets were fired from the Labe Jar neighbourhood of Kabul,” ministry spokesman Tariq Arian told reporters. He said three rockets landed near Kabul airport and seven in residential areas, leaving one civilian dead and two wounded. No group has claimed the attack so far and the Taliban denied any involvement. Kabul police confirmed the early morning attack. The barrage of rockets on Saturday was the second such attack in less than a month in Kabul. On November 21, eight people were killed when 23 rockets hit the capital in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group. Violence has surged across Afghanistan in recent months, with several deadly attacks carried out in Kabul, despite the Taliban and the government engaging in peace talks since September 12 in Qatar. Apart from the November rocket attack, IS claimed two deadly assaults in Kabul. Those attacks targeted educational centres in the capital that killed mostly students, including one on Kabul University that saw gunmen spraying classrooms with bullets. Authorities blamed the attacks on educational centres on the Haqqani network, an affiliate of the Taliban. Violence has also surged amid an ongoing withdrawal of US troops.













