Room Service takes the concept of home dining to next level

You cannot be a Lahori and miss this one! Nestled in Phase 1, DHA, the newly-opened restaurant Room Service is an ambitious project led by Syed Rahmani and Kamran Sheikh.

We discovered it recently only when word got around of its delicious cuisine, swift service and competitive pricing and the after taste it left in the mouth, making all those who tried it once go back for more.

We browsed a little online and were taken in by the visuals and the warmth with which its social media profiles welcomed all foodies, promising their money’s worth food, a distinct and unique taste of every item and hence an experience worth having.

We spoke to Kamran Sheikh, who excitedly talked about the venture, how they initially planned it and the future of dining post COVID-19. He believes takeaway and delivery will remain popular even after the pandemic situation improves, and Room Service is built on that concept alone.

The restaurant however, will also in the near future, offer in-house dining but with limited seating only and of course, prior reservations.

Their menu is compact and brief but full of variety. It’s like every item has especially been curated, tried and tested with trial tastings, before it has gone on the menu for people to order.

Soups, salads, sandwiches, pizzas, burgers, a variety of gravies, stuffed chicken, pastas and fries – Room Service ensures it ticks all the comfort food one can have. For dessert, the restaurant serves ice cream but only on takeaway. The pastas and stuffed chicken are priced the most high on the menu at Rs 1,350.

Spearheaded by accomplished and experienced food connoisseurs, Room Service is set to take off more effectively and efficiently with every order.

Sheikh, while talking exclusively to Daily Times, mentioned how hygiene is the top most priority at the restaurant. He says cleanliness in the kitchen is something that can’t be compromised.

The restaurant closes at 10pm on weekdays but is open until 12am on weekends.

We’re set to try Room Service again over the weekend, be sure to give it a try yourself also.