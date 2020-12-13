Did Taylor Swift reveal Zayn Malik and Gigi’s daughter’s name?

Fans think Taylor Swift is once again spilling some secrets of her dear friends through her music after she revealed the name of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s daughter.

Swifties all across have been putting two and two together and speculating that Evermore, the surprise new album of the Lover hit maker, comes with a chockfull of clues about her dear supermodel friend Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik’s newborn baby girl.

Soon after the sudden release of the album, fan theories were all over the Internet about Swift’s track Dorothea being about Zayn and Gigi’s daughter.

While this may not make any sense to a whole bunch of people, here’s why fans think the song reveals the couple’s daughter’s name:

“Evermore Theory: Gigi posted a picture with the caption ‘August, waiting for our girl’. James would wait for August behind the mall. Betty was from his pov and it’s also the name of Blake Lively’s daughter. August is Track 8. Dorothea is Track 8. What if Dorothea is Gigi’s baby?”

Zayn and Gigi welcomed their daughter back in September and Swift was elated to say the least as she sent her an embroidered pink blanket which she made herself.