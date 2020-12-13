Nora Fatehi, Terence Lewis and Geeta share heartfelt wishes for Remo D’Souza

Dance choreographers Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis and dancer-actress Nora Fatehi shared touching wishes for choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’Souza’s quick recovery.

For the unaware, Remo suffered a heart attack on Friday and has been admitted to a hospital since.

Geeta, Terence and Remo judged the first three seasons of dance reality show ‘Dance India Dance’.

Sharing a throwback picture of himself and Remo, Terence asked his fans to pray for his friend. He captioned the post, “And very soon we will be rolling on the floor just like the old times ! They say a prayer in good faith, can move mountains! Say a special little prayer for my friend, @remodsouza tonite cause Love, Faith & Will is all we need ! Bounce back brother kyunki bahut machane hai abhi ! #powerofbelief #jhadukijhappi #dost.”

Geeta also took to Instagram praying for Remo’s speedy recovery. She wrote,”Lots of love … abundance of prayers for ur safe and speedy recovery my dearest darling @remodsouza … chotte jaldi theek hoke phirse pareshaan karne ka mauka dena … love u … stay blessed and get well soon on behalf of not only me but all those also who love u but can’t reach u directly. Stay strong @lizelleremodsouza.”

Nora who starred in Remo’s directorial ‘Street Dancer 3D’ posted a message for him on her story. She wrote, “Thank god you are recovering! You gave us a scare! Our prayers are with you and your family, sir! So glad to hear you are safe! Let’s stay positive please pray for the entire family”.

Remo has directed ‘Race 3’, ‘ABCD 2’, ‘A Flying Jatt’ to name a few. Besides ‘Dance India Dance’, he has also judged dance reality shows ‘Dance Plus’ and ‘Jhalak Dikhlaja’.