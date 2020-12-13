Webinar stresses need to develop entrepreneurial skills

Ilma University organized a live webinar on entrepreneurial skills on Saturday. According to a press statement, this was certainly the most sought after topic which is making waves across the globe. More so, since the pandemic scenario has completely changed the work dynamics more and more, people have turned towards business ventures and startups for better returns of investment. Ilma University took this to another level by arranging a Live Webinar by Dr Rana Zain ul Abideen who stood at the helm of activity to show how the entrepreneurial skills could be developed and an enterprising mindset shaped. This was truly a refreshing outlook where many were ready to equip themselves with the most successful skills to survive on their own globally. As reiterated by Dr Zain, ‘The key to success is to become an entrepreneur and cross the sides from being an employee to an employer.’ This is definitely a sure hit way to become accomplished fast. Ilma University realized the importance of being enterprising and emphasizing on developing entrepreneurial skills.













