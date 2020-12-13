Israel: To open the corridors of the world.

This is not a strategist’s perspective neither a politician’s viewpoint. I am neither an economist nor a defense analyst. Nor am I an agent of anything (as will soon be accused of). What I am is an individual who has seen the map of the world change over time through the decades. Recently we were one of 11 countries listed that were not allowed visas into UAE listed for “security reasons”. Many immediately assumed it was due to our status on not recognizing or accepting the state of Israel. Every opinion of any kind touching a topic especially such as Israel is sure to find its way to the more defensive and sorely opposed. But the problem is a very relevant fact that is glaring in our faces. Israel is very much there. We cannot ignore it. It is a white flag with a blue star – very much so on the world map. And Pakistan is cutting its own ties to the world by not acknowledging this fact. One which they soon will have to, in order to remain on diplomatic grounds with the rest of the world if it plans on being a state noted for progress and change.

The religious field will battle it out, and possibly be even utilized as a scare tactic to stop the conversation in the tracks. However, we are hearing news that several Arab states are making a move towards its acceptance. One fact and statement forward on each of their stance is that the Palestinian state must also be recognized and given a fair and comprehensive solution. The only time peace talks have broken down is when no solution was provided that alleviated anything for the Palestinians. In the past negotiations and peace plans have been deemed as unfair and unacceptable by the Palestinians making a deadlock for any further plans. This deadlock has also divided a world at large. If there was a solution provided that dealt with reason, this would open the corridors of the world to each other; rather than the division it has caused. Neighboring countries pitted against each other, divided by loyalty through religious sentiments. All sentiments quite valid- but detrimental for civilizations to progress into the state of the one world unity which is being much touted.

Many a time, in the past, Pakistan, has remained locked into a conundrum trying to balance religious sensitivities along with political and diplomatic progress with the outside world

As a twitter trend ran calling out for a rejection of the state of Israel a video was shortly released in supposed response for our head of state. Who are we as a country not to acknowledge it or not as somebody quipped. Even if we declare the video that circulated as fake. It remains a undeniable fact that we may be a free country but our existence is not completely self-sufficient; neither do we have a flourishing economy which does not need anything from the outside world. Israel already exists as a country; any deniability makes us stuck in time which will falter all movements towards acceptance from the outside world.

The news out there is that Abraham Accords, seemed to have taken many by surprise (or did they? Some even say). United Arab Emirates, our neighbor and a favorite go-to place, has been in the forefront; Bahrain, Oman and several others following suit. All of these countries have made dramatic changes to their own nations, being global leaders, both in terms of modernity, culture and progress.

All the whilst retaining their Muslim identities. UAE, alone, if taken as an example, culturally and financially stands strong as a shining example of true development at an accelerated pace in the region. However, one thing has been said quite openly in statements from the Muslim rulers that without negotiations with the Palestinian state in mind with acceptable boundaries marked, as well as the acknowledgement of their state of existence; without all of this in play there would be no room for negotiations on behalf. One now awaits the answers that the movement is provisional and based on agreements; feasible and viable to all parties concerned. News came on Saudia Arabia, the centre stage of the Islamic world, but was decried in media immediately. However, one has a quiet feeling that eventually given a reasonable adjustment in solutions, there will be a forward movement there as well in the future.

In terms of Pakistan, in defense of what may seem like a stubborn course we are also hemmed at the line by factions which have terrorized our own people. In all due fairness, it has not been by choice that we remain stuck on many matters.

Most of the ‘fervor’ that seeks to oppose us has been duly installed by our enemies. Cleverly though enough through provoking sentiments to create chaos.

The goal intended that the country neither progresses nor develops nor grows into its own. Each positive development opposed strongly and utilized to destroy us. Rogue Political parties in the past have been no lesser the devils that have played the opposition card to dig further holes for the nation. Very much part of the “neighbors” lies Iran with its borders to Pakistan again a very crucial geo- political, highly sensitized area of concern. Many a time, in the past, Pakistan, has remained locked into a conundrum trying to balance religious sensitivities along with political and diplomatic progress with the outside world.

However, for the immediate future; moving into current affairs we have a newer outlook on things and a new government which has been making groundbreaking progress on all fronts. Whilst warring with political opposition and now battling stability with Covid-19 and the world facing economic recession, there has been

a lot of firefighting going on ground on all fronts. Will this also be the one to take

3

us into a state of modernity with peaceful and diplomatic governance on all

fronts?

We will need to start with open talks on the topic of Israel, at first – at the very

least. Diplomatic relations can come at the second stage with them when and if

only they negotiate on the existence and recognition of the Palestinian people -as

well in return. All of this will NOT demolish our position as far as Kashmir goes

as is volleyed back as a reason to us. Relating the two topics and melding them,

given the current scenario is not making any sense. Nobody is saying at this

point that neither matter. Every life suffering from oppression matters. In this

case, from the grievances of the Palestinians to even the Jewish settlements.

Every life matters. Both people have had a long-standing history buried deep

into the soil of what is called the promised land. Somewhere in there between

lies the equilibrium of peace. If world leaders deem that peace is the

achievement sincerely for the region.

With the processes ongoing, it seems very likely that there will be some type of

release for the world with a comprehensive and reasonable solution given; a

solution and demarcation of boundaries and lands which will alleviate the leaders

responsibilities to their Muslim counterparts and neighboring countries to make

the decision which is much needed.

The voicing of the opinions of government mechanisms all across the world are

clear. There is a certainty in the steps given to us through media certainly about

the move towards what seems inevitable. If, there is a signal given that peace

talks are going to resume with negotiations that will facilitate a progress towards

a reasonable peace process, Pakistan must be prepared to be onboard this

alongside their diplomatic counterparts to accept the state of play. And why not?

One must accept for all times that Israel is very much a part of that conversation

especially for the Muslim world- and it will be so even more in the near future.

The writer is known for her articles on cultural impact.