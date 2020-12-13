Tribal elder shot dead, tents shops gutted in Tank

Armed assailants gunned down a tribal elder over personal enmity and escaped the scene here on Saturday. Fire caused due to unknown reasons gutted a tents shop. According to details, culprits sprayed bullets at tribal elder Rasool Khan Bittani in Mullazai Adda Bazaar Tank leaving him critically injured and fled the scene. The injured succumbed to his wounds while being shifted to hospital. The deceased hailed from village Kiri Khazai.

The police have registered a case against the assailants at Mullazai police station and raids were being conducted for their arrest.

Meanwhile, a decoration cum tents shop located in village Ranwal on DIK Avenue was burnt to ashes as a result of fire caused due to unknown reasons. The fire resulted in the loss of over two million to the owner. It was feared that the shop was set on fire by unknown culprits as it had no power connection.