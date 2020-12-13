LPG company CEO to be indicted over money laundering, tax evasion

A special court (customs, taxation and anti-smuggling) – commonly known as customs court – in Karachi on Saturday fixed January 22 for indictment in a money laundering and tax evasion case involving an LGP company

The company involved in the matter is Burshane LPG as it CEO Asad Alam Niazi and others have been accused of financial malpractices to tune of over Rs1.77 billion.

Three of the company directors – Saifi Zakiuddin, DT Sethna and Hamdia Fatin Niazi – are the accused in the case while some others became witnesses. With the special court hearing the case, the Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation In-land Revenue presented a report.

Earlier, the court had frozen nine bank accounts of Niazi, who is also one of the company directors, and other nominated persons for 90 days. However, the investigation officer has filed a plea for freezing the same on a permanent basis. According to the investigation officer, Niazi and others are involved in organised financial crimes and embezzled the company’s accounts by transferring a huge amount to their personal ones.