7 Karachi localities to have no gas for 14 hours today: SSGC

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Saturday said that the gas supply would remain temporarily suspended across seven areas in Karachi on Sunday (today).

The gas company said it is undertaking looping work for a 15 kilometre long 20 inch dia interlink of Shershah Main and Gas Turbine Main on December 13.

In this regard, the gas supply will remain suspended from 8:00am to 10:00pm on Sunday in the Metroville Blocks 1,2 and 3, Site Industrial Area, Zia Colony, Mawach Goth, Baldia Town, Sheikh Khani Area and Labour Square.

SSGC regretted the inconvenience but assured the customers of resumption in supply as soon as related jobs are completed.