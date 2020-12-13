Pak-Afghan trade to boost via Torkham border

The Khyber Economic Corridor will increase economic activities in the area. All necessary initiatives will be adopted to further boost Pak-Afghan trade via the Torkham border.

Grievances of the Trokham clearing agents will be taken up with the concerned departments.

These views were expressed by the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri while talking to the representatives of the business community on his visit to Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industry,Torkham on Saturday.

He said that trading at Pak-Afghan sharing border Torkham was greatly valued to the country economy and all needed steps would be approved to further increase the trading and will be extended to the Central Asian to explore new markets for Pakistani commodities. For the purpose the new M1 railway is in card in the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) and will extend to Jalabad,Afghanistan on the request of Afghan government, he added.

He maintained that the PTI government had materialized the commitment done earlier to open the Torkham round the clock to encourage export beside facilitating pedestrians crossing. Earlier President of Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industry Col(retd)Sadeeq appraised the visiting guest of the activities, the Chamber carried out at Torkham border for welfare of the business community.

Representatives of the Torkham clearing agents also met the Federal Minister and informed him of the problems they faced during the clearing process. He assured them that he would arrange a joint meeting of all stakeholders in Islamabad to remove their grievances.