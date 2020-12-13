Buzdar seeks joint efforts to curb coronavirus spread

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that everyone of us will have to play a positive and effective role in controlling the spread of Corona.

The chief minister said this during a meeting with Vice President of a multinational beverages company, Fahad Ashraf in Lahore on Saturday.

Appreciating the donation, the chief minister hailed business institutions on fulfilling their social responsibilities by donating the needful medical equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday advised opposition parties to resolve issues through dialogue and avoid holding public gatherings during a pandemic.

He chaired a meeting to review the law and order situation in Lahore. Provincial Minister of Law Raja Basharat and concerned officials attended the meeting.

Questioning why it is imperative for the opposition to hold a rally when coronavirus cases are on the rise, he emphasised that the government will deal with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in accordance with the law. The PDM is adamant on holding a rally today [Sunday] in Lahore despite the federal and provincial governments denying permission for a public gathering citing the rise in Covid-19 infections. Law Minister Raja Basharat in a briefing informed the session about threat alerts adding that the opposition parties have been informed in writing about these threats.

The chief minister directed for taking all possible steps to ensure the writ of the government and warned that no person will be allowed to violate the law. Usman Buzdar said that the decisions of the provincial intelligence committee will be enforced at any cost. The chief minister directed registration of cases against those involved in violation of the law.

He stressed the need for compliance with the law and warned that the law will be enforced in case of non compliance. “Those spreading coronavirus by holding public meetings are not sincere with the people”, he said.

The chief minister directed the law minister to convene a meeting of the provincial Cabinet’s Sub Committee for Law and Order to devise a strategy for implementation of the government instructions.