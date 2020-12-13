Iftikhar Shallwani removed as commissioner, administrator Karachi

Sindh government on Saturday issued notification of removing Iftikhar Shallwani from the slots of administrator and commissioner of Karachi in a major reshuffle at the top municipal posts in the metropolis.

According to a notification issued by the provincial authorities, Laeeq Ahmed was appointed as the new administrator of Karachi, replacing Iftikhar Shallwani. Shallwani was replaced by Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman as commissioner Karachi, a notification issued on Saturday read.

It is pertinent to mention here that Iftikhar Shallwani was appointed as the first administrator of Karachi three months back after the elected municipal representatives completed their four-year tenure.

Making his name public for the slot on September 05, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said they have decided to appoint Iftikhar Shallwani as Karachi administrator. Pakistan People’ Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at that time lauded the government’s decision and hoped that Iftikhar Shalawani will prove to be a good administrator for Karachi.

Shallwani has been appointed as commissioner of Karachi twice, one before getting the portfolio of administrator Karachi and the second time after Sohail Rajput left the slot vacant recently.