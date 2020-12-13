PDM lawmakers’ resignations to be accepted immediately: Faisal

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Senator Faisal Javed has said that resignations of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) lawmakers will be accepted within no time.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said that he thinks the opposition’s threat to resign from the assemblies is a game of “Saleemullah se Kaleemullah”. The senator was making a reference to the tactics of Pakistan’s famous hockey players Saleemullah and Kaleemullah, who were brothers.

Khan said that he challenges PDM lawmakers to submit their resignations to the assembly speaker within 24 hours. These are not resignations, but jokes, Khan wrote, warning PDM that the opposition will not be given a deal under any circumstances.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said the government won’t create any barriers for PDM during its Lahore jalsa scheduled for Sunday. He said the government cannot give PDM permission for its Lahore jalsa.

Gill said action will be taken if coronavirus SOPs are not followed.

A day earlier, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed had dismissed the Opposition’s threat to resign from the assembly, saying it wouldn’t have any impact on the lower house of Parliament.

“The resignation will not harm the assembly,” Rasheed said while talking to the media in Lahore. JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had asked all Opposition parliamentarians to send their resignations to their party heads by December 31, as the PDM gears up to hold its rally in Lahore on Sunday.