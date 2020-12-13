Karachi’s Red Line BRT plan to begin in two months, Qadir

Sindh Transport and Mass Transit ministry has devised plan for restoration of provincial mass transit through plying 200 CNG buses across Karachi routes as the minister Awais Qadir Shah has decided to brief Chief Minister during next week.

The proposed transport plan laid out under the supervision of transport minister Awais Qadir includes running 200 CNG buses across Karachi routes for which Sindh government will bear the funding.

It was told that the largest plan of public transport Red Line is proposed to be on the ground soon with the collaboration of Asian Development Bank within the next two months. The overall plan proposed by the transport minister includes Karachi Circular Railway as well. Awais Shah will present the financial and administrative plan to the CM in his seating up next.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Sindh government took major decisions for KCR, resumption of CNG buses of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), and over the ambulance service of Aman Foundation. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired the session of the provincial cabinet today.