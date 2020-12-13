Last solar eclipse of Year 2020 on Monday, says PMD

The last solar eclipse of the year 2020 will take place on December 14 (Monday), the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in a statement. This solar eclipse, however, will not be visible in Pakistan and the South Asian region. According to the PMD, the eclipse will start at 6:34 pm of Pakistan Standard Time (PST) and end at 11:53 pm. “The eclipse will be seen in most countries of South Africa and South America,” PMD said, adding that it will also be visible in the Atlantic and the Indian Oceans as well as the Antarctica. On June 21 this year, an annular solar eclipse occurred which was also visible in some cities of Pakistan. According to the PMD’s Climate Data Processing Centre, “an annular solar eclipse happens when the moon covers the sun’s centre, leaving the sun’s visible outer edges to form a ‘ring of fire’ or annulus around the moon” The partial solar eclipse will begin at 18:34 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) according to the PMD. The greatest eclipse will begin at 21:13 PST and the total solar eclipse will end at 22:54 PST and the partial eclipse will come to an end at 23:53 PST, the met office stated.













