The sky’s the limit

The landing of a second British airline in Pakistan has timed to coincide with the takeoff of AirSial, a Sialkot-based traders’ venture, and both are positive developments for the national skies. AirSial made history by operating a flight from the Sialkot International Airport. Both the airport and the airline are the projects by the Sialkot traders for the people of Pakistan. Soon after assuming power in 2018, Prime Minister Imran Khan granted approval for the launch of a new private airline from Sialkot International Airport. At that time, it was deemed that the airline would hit the skies by 2019 but operational and financial hindrances delayed the dream till December 10, 2020 and now Prime Minister Imran Khan himself inaugurated the operation of the airline. This is the spirit which should be exhibited from traders of other parts of Pakistan. On the contrary, we have seen most of the time traders’ bodies in other cities are always out on the road against tax schemes and for political causes. Recently, a trader from Lahore announced joining the Pakistan Democratic Movement rally in Lahore. The same trader body has been protesting former Federal Board of Revenue head Shabbar Zaidi’s initiatives on expanding the tax net. In such circumstances, the traders of Sialkot have set a valuable precedent for their counterparts in other cities. The AirSial may not fill the space left by the grounding of the Pakistan International Airlines in the wake of the pilot license scandal. No doubt, several cons on the basis of fake credentials have reached professional slots. The recent discovery of some people occupying professional lawyers’ slots with fake LLB degrees points to the menace. The government should address the world’s concerns on the pilots’ credentials and get the PIA back to international skies.

Last year, when the British Airways resumed its operations in Pakistan after decades, this was considered a welcome move as it was the first ever airline from the West to hit the Pakistani grounds. The national skies dominated with Middle Eastern airlines looked isolated internationally. Now, another British airline, Virgin Atlantic, has launched its flights for Pakistan even though this is not the right time for such initiative in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has badly hit the aviation industry across the world. According to the statement by the British High Commission in Pakistan, another flight (of the airline) from Islamabad will take off for London’s Heathrow airport today and another one will leave Lahore for London the next day. Hopefully, soon Pakistani airlines will be heading towards Europe too. *