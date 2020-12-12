Remounts and Barry’s emerge winners in Hamdan Polo Cup

LAHORE: Remounts and Barry’s emerged as winners in the Hamdan Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship after winning their respective matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club Ground here on Friday. Kian Hall heroics helped Remounts outpace Newage by 8-6 in the first match of the day. Kian Hall was the top scorer from the winning side with fabulous four goals while Jamie Le Hardy also displayed high-quality polo and contributed with a hat-trick and Imran Shahid converted one goal to guide their side to a well-deserving 8-6 triumph. From Newage, Edward Banner Eve, Syed Aun Rizvi and Adnan Jalil Azam converted two goals each. James Fewster and Ahmed Ali Tiwana were field umpires.

High-flying Hamza Mawaz Khan steered Barry’s to a 6-4 triumph over Diamond Paints/FG Polo in the second match the day. Hamza emerged as hero of the day with fabulous four goals while Ernesto Oscar Trotz also played well and contributed with a brace. Tom Brodie was top scorer from Diamond Paints/FG Polo while Saqib Khan Khakwani converted one goal. Mannuel Carranza and Hugo Antonio were the field umpires.