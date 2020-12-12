Airsial Golf Championship at Royal Palm Club

LAHORE: Air Sial, the Sialkot based Airline, becomes the hub of attention at the Air Sial Golf Championship to be contested at the par 72, 18 holes Royal Palm Club Golf Course this weekend. By associating itself with golf, Air Sial initiates this relationship through arrangement of an 18-holes golf competition that will be animatedly and spiritedly fought out amongst champion amateurs who will apply their golfing skills in a clamor to win honours and enticing awards. Headlining the cast in the race for attaining gross honours will be single handicappers like Sardar Murad, Isfandyar Khan, Amer Mehmood and Hussain Hamid. These four can be categorized as agile and capable ones who have acquired masterly skills and the organizing team headed by Shahid Abbas expects that they will augment competitive luster of the event through outstanding play.

Having said that, the overall competing field comprises of 120 well organised and coherent contenders, many of whom are long hitters of the ball and when they effectively employ their one and three woods off the tees on the par 4 and par 5 holes, the championship starts to gleam and sparkle. Powerful hitting is anticipated from experienced players like Abdul Islam Nazir, Dr Khurran Saadat, Hassan Hamid, Khurshid Aziz, Hamid Sharif and Dr Nasrullah. Other men of golfing strengths are some very steady ones who compile pars through consistent accuracy and dependable play. No risks, it is just go by the text book. Such steady ones are Haris Naseer, Shoaeb Shams, Faisal Syed, Imran Mairaj, Asim Tiwana and Ali Naeem. The mood among the fighting challengers is purposeful with at least twenty men of excellence seeking uplifted positions. And with the temperature so comfortable, each of the 120 competitors appears to be in a dynamic frame of mind.

In the race for honours in net section, the high handicappers who are comparatively new to golf competitions are oozing with excitement over this opportunity which gives them a chance to test their golfing skills under tournament conditions. Double digit handicap carrying golfers who normally reflect good temperament and apply their skills well are Amer Zaidi, Omer Zia, Mian Rashid, Mansoor Zaigham, Abid Aziz, Agha Asad and Lt Gen (r) M Tariq. They will all be in a combat oriented state of mind, urging to outdo their rivals and thereby ensuring victory for themselves. At the conclusion of the Air Sial Golf Championship, prizes will be awarded to top performers by Fazal Jilani, Chairman of Air Sial.