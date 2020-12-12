Bottas leads Hamilton in final Abu Dhabi GP practice of the season

ABU DHABI: Valtteri Bottas went fastest on the opening day of Formula One practice for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ahead of team mate Lewis Hamilton, who completed a one-two for Mercedes on his return. The Finn, second in the first of Friday’s two sessions, lapped the Yas Marina track in one minute 36.276 seconds in the evening under the floodlights to go 0.203 seconds quicker than Hamilton. But the Briton, back in action after missing last week’s Sakhir Grand Prix due to COVID-19, had his quickest time, which would have been good enough to put him at the top of the timesheets, deleted for exceeding track limits.

The 35-year-old, who has already wrapped up a record-equalling seventh-title and was sixth in the afternoon, pitted briefly as Mercedes practised a steering wheel change. Max Verstappen, fastest ahead of Bottas in the first session, ended the day in his now customary third for Red Bull ahead of team mate Alexander Albon. The 90-minute session was briefly halted with 17 minutes on the clock after the engine in Kimi Raikkonen’s Alfa Romeo expired in a plume of smoke and fire.

Raikkonen, nicknamed ‘The Iceman’, hot-footed it out of his cockpit and, grabbing a fire extinguisher, coolly put out the flames. Lando Norris, carrying engine-related grid penalties, ended the day fifth for McLaren ahead of Renault’s Esteban Ocon. Last week’s Sakhir winner Sergio Perez, who is also carrying engine-related penalties and will start Sunday’s race from the back, was seventh for Racing Point. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was eighth ahead of Daniel Ricciardo in the Renault. Lance Stroll in the other Racing Point rounded out the top-10.

Sebastian Vettel ended his last Friday practice session as a Ferrari driver 15th. George Russell, who stood in for Hamilton in Sakhir and nearly won on his Mercedes debut, was back in his Williams. Like Raikkonen, the Briton’s session came to an early end with smoke coming out of the back of his car. Fastest for Mercedes in Sakhir last Friday, he ended the day 18th. Teams used much of Friday’s first session to test parts ahead of minor rule changes set to be introduced next year. They also spent the opening part of the second session trying out prototype 2021 tyres. Mick Schumacher made his grand prix weekend debut, taking over Kevin Magnussen’s Haas for first practice. The 21-year-old German, who will make his race debut with the U.S.-owned team next year, ended that session 18th.