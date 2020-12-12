Karachi’s Burns Road to become official traffic-free food street

In a major development, the District Municipal Corporation (DMC) South has decided to turn Karachi’s famous street Burns Road, known for its food variety, into a traffic-free food street.

According to details, the deputy commissioner (DC) for South district has constituted a team of nine members in this regard, which will oversee the transformation of an informal yet renowned Karachi spot.

The constituted nine-member team will present its recommendations on the cleanliness, sewerage and beautification of Burns Road. The deputy commissioner informed that the food street will be lit with ornate lights, while new tiles will be laid on the ground after road repair work is completed.

Around the evening, the food street will be rendered traffic-free while the general traffic and pedestrians passing by will be provided a detour for them.

Moreover, shortly after the elected local bodies bid adieu to their mandated terms earlier this year, the provincial government has allocated and released funds worth billions with their handpicked administrator and commissioner overseeing operations. After the four-year term of WaseemAkhtar-led local government has been concluded, the local government is being handed, over for the first time, the property tax funds.