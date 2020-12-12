Ambassador of Afghanistan calls on the Foreign Minister

Ambassador of Afghanistan Najibullah Alikhil paid a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday.

The Foreign Minister congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment stating that Afghanistan and Pakistan had deep-rooted historic ties based on common religion, geography and culture.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s landmark visit to Afghanistan, the Foreign Minister remarked that the visit built on the sustained engagements witnessed in the recent months between the two countries. The Shared Vision document issued during the Prime Minister’s visit had laid down the framework for a forward-looking comprehensive bilateral partnership.

The Foreign Minister expressed satisfaction on his meeting with Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar on the sidelines of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) Session in Niamey and underlined the importance of effective follow-up.

Foreign Minister Qureshi welcomed the recent agreement on rules and procedures between the Afghan parties in Doha and reiterated Pakistan’s continuous support for a peaceful, stable and sovereign Afghanistan. He remarked that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan would help realize regional connectivity and facilitate economic development.

Ambassador Alikhil conveyed greetings on behalf of Foreign Minister Atmar. He appreciated Pakistan’s positive contribution to the Afghan peace process, and especially thanked Foreign Minister Qureshi for his personal efforts.