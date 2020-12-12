Saida shows snippet as Jemima from Imran Khan’s biographical movie

We have been given a glimpse of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s biographical movie ‘Kaptaan.’

Actress Saida Imtiaz, who plays Imran Khan’s former wife Jemima Goldsmith, shared a picture on Instagram looking like the spitting image of her character.

According to her caption, she was freezing as her outfit, which consisted of a traditional, all-white shalwar kameez along with a red shawl, as it did not do justice in the freezing weather.

“I was literally freezing . .wore shalwar kameez made out of net. My feet and hands were all numb almost red like a chicken,” the caption read.