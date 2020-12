Actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who landed in Pakistan on Thursday, showed off his Urdu skills in a press conference. In a video on Instagram, he was asked to share a few words that he learnt on his first visit. “I know shukria and Lahore Lahore hai,” he said. According to details, the lead actor of ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ has arrived in Pakistan on the invitation of a private company.