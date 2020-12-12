Getting to know Pakistan better

Principles of Administrative Law

A Comparative Study

Second Edition

Hamid Khan

The second edition of Principles of Administrative Law: A Comparative Study has been revised and updated and includes a detailed Table of Cases. Administrative Law is a key subject in the field of public law and forms an essential study for lawyers, judges, law students, law teachers, and administrators. This book is a comparative study of the principles of administrative law as developed by the superior courts in Pakistan, India, Britain, and the US. It elaborates the essential principles and concepts of administrative law including administrative action, administrative discretion, administrative adjudication, delegated legislation, administrative tribunals, the ombudsman and judicial review of administrative action and discretion. This book covers all aspects of administrative law as taught in LLB and LLM courses in law colleges throughout Pakistan.

The Politics of Ethnicity

& Federalism in Pakistan

Local, National & Comparative Perspectives

Edited by Ryan Brasher

This volume seeks to address two distinct yet interconnected issues: centre-periphery relations and ethnic identity in Pakistan. First, there has been a recurring debate about the formal structure of federalism in Pakistan, especially the proper distribution of power between the federation and the provinces. Secondly, scholars and policymakers wonder about the extent to which ethnolinguistic and religious identities should serve as the basis for provincial territorial boundaries. Covering almost every region of Pakistan, the authors of this volume essentially seek to understand how Pakistan’s ethnofederal setup works.

Mataloona & Mizh

Pukhtun Proverbs &

A Frontier Classic

Compiled & Edited

by Akbar S Ahmed

Mataloona, a rare collection of fascinating Pukhtun proverbs and sayings from over the ages, captures the beauty of Pukhtun literature and the wisdom of its people. Mizh, which means ‘we’, concentrates on the Mahsud tribe, who remain one of the most important and influential Pukhtun tribes in Pakistan. It is a masterly analysis relevant to the present leadership in the Pakistan tribal region, central government in Pakistan who need to understand the local tribes better in order to bring peace and stability to the region, and all those interested in the Pukhtun and the workings of tribal societies.

Countering Violent Extremism in Pakistan

Local Actions, Local Voices

Anita M Weiss

This book identifies and analyses the impact of the various ways in which local people are responding, taking stands, recapturing their culture and saying ‘stop’ to the violent extremism that has manifested over the past decade in Pakistan. Local groups throughout Pakistan are engaging in various kinds of social negotiations and actions to lessen the violence that has plagued the country since the 1979 Soviet invasion of Afghanistan which let loose a barrage of violence that overflowed into its borders. In so many ways, Pakistanis are engaging in powerful actions that transform how people think about their own society, impeding extremists’ rants while acting on ‘envisioning alternative futures’.

Deconstructing Hegemony

Contemporary Middle East Literature, Theory & Historiography

Eman El-Meligi

This book is mainly informed by the deconstructionist approach, as it unravels literature, theory, and history writing, in addition to ideology, lexicon, media, and politics. The readings are also informed by, among others, Michel Foucault, Edward Said, Abdelwahab Elmessiri, and Noam Chomsky. In Part I of this book, El-Meligi analyses case studies in deconstructive literature by comparing works of Eastern and Western authors such as David Grossman, Mourid Barghouti, and Louise Erdrich. Part II probes deconstructive theory, philosophy, historiography and lexicon that pertain to the geopolitical term, the Middle East. Among the writers analysed are Chomsky, Pappé and Finkelstein.