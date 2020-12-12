Rupee strengthens by 15 paisas against dollar

Pakistani rupee was strengthened by 15 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank on Friday.According to a tweet of the State Bank of Pakistan, the US dollar was opened at Rs160.29 and closed at Rs160.14. The greenback gained one paisa against the local currency during this week. Currency dealers said that the market witnessed demand for import and corporate payments. However, the supply of the dollar in the shape of export receipts and workers remittances was greater than demand. They said that the pace of inflows is likely to help the local currency to further gain value against the dollar.













