Gold price in the country decreased on Friday as 10 grams yellow metal was available at Rs94,600 after a decrease of Rs200.The price of 10 grams gold was recorded at Rs94,800 on Friday last.Meanwhile, gold price in the international spot market went slightly up and it was available at $1,839.90 an ounce at 1405 hours GMT after gaining $2.50 an ounce in its value as compared to its value on Thursday last.